Editor's Picks

To celebrate National Flag Day, local volunteers from Hermann Sons Life Coupland gathered Friday, June 14, at Mager Cemetery to place flags in the cemetery.
The Elgin Independent School District’s Flex Campus currently serves as a multipurpose building as needed. However, it will soon become an intermediate school to house fifth and sixth graders.
Two frustrated residents asked the Bastrop County Commissioners Court last week to do something about regulating loud music in a rural neighborhood.
As she watched the news coverage of Operation Desert Storm unfold on television in 1991, Alexandra Martinsen waited for the return of her highschool sweetheart and husband Paul, who was serving in the U.S. Marine Corp Infantry, wondering if he would come home.
A committee appointed by the City Council is working on a plan to protect Elgin’s unique heritage, called the Elgin Historic Preservation Plan.
The Elgin High School football team of 1958 will reunite during Western Days to reminisce about their historic season. Many Elginites who were around to see the team of 1958
Accompanied by (l-r) Coach Amanda Wolf, Wildcat Athletes Kiana Gibson (softball) and Rebecca Rivers (swimming) were honored at the Palmer Events Center on June 10th as two of the best
The ETX Outlaws, a team made up of 10 and under boys from Elgin, are headed to the United States Specialty Sports Association (USSSA) DFW World Series after lots of
Thank you for coverage of Elgin’s news and happenings Thanks to the Courier staff for continuing to focus on news and happenings of our town. We had many comments this
What happened during the 1957 Upchurch’s Drug Store fire I thoroughly enjoyed the article this past week on Upchurch’s Drug Store in as much as I worked there as mentioned
During this year’s legislative session in Texas, Senate Bill 21—relating to the distribution, possession, purchase, consumption and receipt of cigarettes, electronic cigarettes and tobacco products—was passed.
Let’s get something clear: when you applied for the position you have, it was a job interview with the people in the area you are supposedly representing.
Vincent Quiroz, 60, of Austin, passed away Monday morning, July 1, 2019.
Sabrina Proctor, age 51, of Bastrop, Texas passed away Friday, June 21, 2019. Services will be private.
A member of the Texas A&M Class of 1974, Elmo Irvin Taylor of Bastrop, passed away at age 67 on Wednesday, July 25, 2018.
Beverly “Ann” Birdwell Walker went home to be with the Lord on June 28, 2019, at the age of 81 years.